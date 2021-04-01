Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

