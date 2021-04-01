Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 32,435 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE AQUA opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.