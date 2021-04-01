Credit Suisse AG Purchases 54,240 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 269,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

