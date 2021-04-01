Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.19% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

