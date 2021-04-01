Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $1,685,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

