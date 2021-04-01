Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR opened at $133.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.98. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Insiders sold a total of 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

