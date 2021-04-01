The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 45,083 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,083 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPWR opened at $33.45 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

