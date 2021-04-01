Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 25,566 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.42% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000.

Shares of BBAX opened at $28.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

