Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,653 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after acquiring an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

