Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.25.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

