ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $888,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,365 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

