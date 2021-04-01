Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$193,753.60 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$193,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$280,164.68.
Ur-Energy stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.99.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
