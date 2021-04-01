Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$193,753.60 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$193,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$280,164.68.

Ur-Energy stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.99.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.