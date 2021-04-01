Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director David M. Mott Buys 28,231 Shares

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.