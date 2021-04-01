ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $897,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $110.61 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

