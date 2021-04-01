Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,228,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,960,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

DOYU stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.