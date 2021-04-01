Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

