Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

LBRDK stock opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

