TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

