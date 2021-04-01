Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

