Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King raised their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

