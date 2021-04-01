NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.
NASDAQ NUVA opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
