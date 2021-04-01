NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

