RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RH. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $596.60 on Wednesday. RH has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in RH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

