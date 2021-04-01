ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 8,396 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Verint Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.48. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

