ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 31,578 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,732 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,578 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.