ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroVision by 972.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MicroVision by 93.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $18.55 on Thursday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

