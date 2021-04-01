ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $529,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

BTWNU opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.