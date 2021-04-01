Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Primerica worth $39,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $147.82 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

