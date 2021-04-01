Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 203,941 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $40,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

