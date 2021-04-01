Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 158 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

