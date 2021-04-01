Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 347,023 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Rollins worth $40,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

