Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.55.
NYSE:W opened at $314.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.86. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.