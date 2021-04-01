Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.55.

NYSE:W opened at $314.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.86. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

