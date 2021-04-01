Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,759 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

