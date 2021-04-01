Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 30,500 Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

TBIO stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

