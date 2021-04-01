Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 17,600 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FULT opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

