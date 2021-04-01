Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 256,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

MRTN opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

