Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 4,100 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

