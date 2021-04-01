Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

