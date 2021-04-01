Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 143,200 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 508,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 350,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE:RHI opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.