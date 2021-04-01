Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Imperial Oil worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMO stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

