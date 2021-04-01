Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $205.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

