ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of ManpowerGroup worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

