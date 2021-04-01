OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,139 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of OGE Energy worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,882,000 after acquiring an additional 206,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,335,000 after acquiring an additional 132,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.36 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

