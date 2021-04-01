Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RRR opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

