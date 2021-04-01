German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

