American International Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after buying an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,326,000 after buying an additional 100,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Vision by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,991,000 after buying an additional 81,907 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in National Vision by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after buying an additional 161,275 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

