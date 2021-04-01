American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

