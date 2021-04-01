Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

