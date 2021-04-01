American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SFIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

