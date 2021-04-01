Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

