American International Group Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Novanta worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

